India's Got Latent row: Apoorva Mukhija dropped from IIFA event in Rajasthan after Karni Sena's threat

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, also known by her social media name ‘The Rebel Kid’, has been removed from the list of official ambassadors for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony set to take place in Rajasthan's Jaipur next month. Apoorva Mukhija aka 'The Rebel Kid' appeared in the controversial episode of comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.(Instagram/the.rebel.kid)

This decision follows controversy surrounding Apoorva Mukhija's appearance on an episode of comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show ‘India Got Latent’, where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment about parents.

Apoorva Mukhija was reportedly supposed to take part in Rajasthan Tourism’s treasure hunt shoots in collaboration with IIFA.

"It has been mentioned on behalf of IIFA that the name of social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija has been removed from the list of IIFA ambassadors. She is now not officially a part of the list of IIFA ambassadors," reports cited an official statement from the office of Diya Kumari, tourism minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.

Karni Sena's threat

This action follows a threat by the Karni Sena to disrupt Apoorva's planned shoot related to IIFA show in state's Udaipur later this month.

The right-wing group Karni Sena said that anyone promoting obscenity will not only face opposition but “will also be physically confronted”, according to a news agency PTI report.

The group further warned that such individuals will be boycotted at the airport and will not be allowed to leave.

"Such indecent and uncultured people who are bringing their culture on the road for their selfish interest and spreading vulgarity will not only be opposed in Mewar but will be beaten with shoes. If they land at the Dabok Airport then they will be boycotted. It is a request and ultimatum to the Tourism Department that she should not come to Mewar before we take any step," the report quoted Dr Paramveer Singh Dulawat, division head of Rajput Karni Sena, in Udaipur.

Dulawat said that those spreading vulgarity through their shows in Mumbai will face severe repercussions in Rajasthan.

The shoot was scheduled for February 20 at Udaipur’s City Palace, Amarai Ghat, and Pichola Lake.

Apoorva Mukhija and other influencers involved in the episode of India's Got Latent in question were also booked following a complaint in Rajasthan's Kota on February 13.