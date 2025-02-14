Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court for clubbing of FIRs against him over 'India’s Got Latent' remark

YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia has approached the Supreme Court seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with allegedly obscene comments made during a guest appearance on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia has approached the Supreme Court seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, after a mention was made by Allahabadia’s lawyer, said that the case will be listed for hearing soon.

A controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant: “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?”

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, has drawn backlash and condemnation.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department filed an FIR against podcaster Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and other artists for allegedly creating obscene content on the India’s Got Latent YouTube show, following widespread public outrage.

According to the police official, the Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought the removal of all episodes – a total of 18 – of the comedy show. During its probe, the Cyber Department found that participants and others associated with the show, including guests, were seen using “vulgar and obscene” language in the programme.

The Assam Police has issued fresh summons to Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was also part of the panel.

An FIR was filed by Guwahati Police on February 10 against these five YouTubers and content creators for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

Allahbadia later posted a public apology, admitting to his lack of judgement while making the joke.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina also deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views. Through his social media channels, Raina said that the recent events have been a bit too much for him to handle while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.