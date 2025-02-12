Menu Explore
India's Got Latent row: What Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani told Mumbai police

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2025 07:37 PM IST

A team of Assam Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to investigate the case.

Social media influencer Apoorva Makhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani on Wednesday recorded their statements with the Mumbai police in the vulgar remark case linked to Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' show.

Social media celebrity Apoorva Makhija(Instagram)
Social media celebrity Apoorva Makhija(Instagram)

The two popular influencers have said in their statement to the police that the show is not scripted. In the show, the judges and the participants are told to talk openly, they said.

They said the India's Got Latent show doesn't pay the judges. However, they have the freedom to post the content of the show on their social media. To participate in this show as a spectator, one has to buy tickets. The money that comes from the ticket sales is given to the winner of the show, reported ANI.

The statements of four persons including Makhija and Ranveer Allahbadia's manager – but not Allahbadia himself – were recorded, said an official of Khar police station.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department on Tuesday registered a First Information Report against the show.

Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, a functionary of the Maharashtra BJP's Uttar Bhartiya Morcha, had on Monday filed a complaint against Allahbadia and others after the controversy broke.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who also appeared on the show, made some allegedly objectionable remarks, leading to a huge controversy. He later tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology, where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.

The issue was raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske who called for a law to regulate social media.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

Assam police in Mumbai

Meanwhile, a team of Assam Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to investigate the case.

The Guwahati Crime Branch team filed an FIR against Ashish Chanchalani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion on the show.

Senior officials of Assam Police confirmed that a team has left for Mumbai regarding the investigation against 'India's Got Latent' judges.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

