Samay Raina's first reaction to India's Got Latent row: ‘Too much for me to handle'

Comedian Samay Raina, in his first reaction to the vulgar remark row, said today that he has removed all India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel. YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's got latent'

Raina, whose YouTube show became immensely popular, said that the controversy, which was triggered by objectionable remarks made by YouTube celebrity Ranveer Allahbadia, has become too much for him to handle.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," he wrote on X.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has filed a First Information Report over the vulgar remarks made on the show.

The police have summoned more than 40 persons, including Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, asking them to join the probe into a case registered over the former's controversial remarks on the YouTube reality show.

The cyber police have issued notices to these guests and have asked them to join the probe .

While nobody had appeared so far, the lawyers of some of these persons have approached cyber police seeking more time, PTI reported.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday. The department has also asked the producers of the reality show to take down all its 18 episodes from social media platforms, the official said.

Preliminary probe revealed that many participants used vulgar and obscene language during earlier episodes too, he added.

The Khar police station, in response to a complaint by a local BJP functionary, recorded the statements of four persons, including social media influencer Apoorva Makhija as well as Allahbadia's manager in connection with the controversy.