'Badnaseeb' India's Got Latent contestant's old video sparks viral rumour: ‘Yeh band hua agar’

As Samay Raina's internet show "India's Got Latent" faces legal trouble over crass remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode, social media users have dug up a clip form an old episode of the show claiming it predicted that the show will land in trouble soon. In the viral clip, a contestant claimed that he brought a string of bad luck to every place he has been associated with.(X/@ThePerilousGirl)

The video shows a contestant in the show who claimed that wherever he goes, he leaves behind a trail of bad luck. The candidate who was questioned about his "badnaseebi (ill fortune)" by a judge on the show explained how places he studied or worked at often ended up shutting down after he left them.

The contestant claimed that he was "jinxed". "It began when I was little. The playschool I used to go to shut down and later merged with another school. After I joined that school, it too shut down," he said, to which Samay Raina quickly asked, "So now, you have come to India's Got Latent?"

Take a look at the video here:

The contestant said he worried about that same fate for the show when he applied. Raina warned him if anything happened to show, it won't be good for him.

"Even the college I went to closed its doors. When I joined a company after campus placement, it too shut down," the contestant added.

The caption of the video now viral on social media read caption: "He had already warned Samay Raina about it - this guy is bad luck. Wherever he goes, things shut down. And now, look, 'India's Got Latent' got shut down too."

The post has sparked a wave of rumours among social media users, questioning whether the show is going to be shut down. One user joked, "Someone find this guy! Now we'll need his prophecies for the stock market, elections, and the World Cup."

Another user commented, "So, is this the end of Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent'?" A third user added, "Finally, someone has come to challenge the MBA Chaiwala.

Podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has faced backlash for his controversial comment about parents and sex on Samay Raina's show. While Allahbadia has issued a public apology for his remarks, police complaints have since been filed in Mumbai and Guwahati against Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and others associated with the India's Got Latent episode where the comment was made.