SoftBank sells 2.15% stake in Ola Electric to reduce shareholding to 15.68%

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. has offloaded nearly 100 million shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. over the past couple of months, reducing its shareholding at a time when the stock has been on a tear. Ola Electric's founder chairman Bhavish Aggarwal.(REUTERS)

“SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC has disposed of an aggregate of 94,943,459 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited in a series of disposals undertaken between July 15, 2025 and September 2, 2025, with the disposal on September 2, 2025 breaching the 2% threshold specified in Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations,” according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

On Thursday, Ola Elecric shares fell 6.34% to ₹64.59 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.19% higher at 80,718.01 points.