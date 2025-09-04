Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
SoftBank sells 2.15% stake in Ola Electric to reduce shareholding to 15.68%

ByTushar Deep Singh
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 05:23 pm IST

SoftBank Group has offloaded 94,943,459 shares, equivalent to 2.15% stake, in Ola Electric, even as the share price plummeted 6.34% to ₹64.59 apiece.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. has offloaded nearly 100 million shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. over the past couple of months, reducing its shareholding at a time when the stock has been on a tear.

Ola Electric's founder chairman Bhavish Aggarwal.(REUTERS)
Ola Electric's founder chairman Bhavish Aggarwal.(REUTERS)

“SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC has disposed of an aggregate of 94,943,459 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited in a series of disposals undertaken between July 15, 2025 and September 2, 2025, with the disposal on September 2, 2025 breaching the 2% threshold specified in Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations,” according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

On Thursday, Ola Elecric shares fell 6.34% to 64.59 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.19% higher at 80,718.01 points.

Follow Us On