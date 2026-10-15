Stock market opening: Sensex over 400 points up, Nifty also in green

Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Thursday, tracking Asian peers, after a faster-than-expected rise in US consumer price inflation raised expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

A bronze replica of a bull is seen at the gates of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (REUTERS/File)

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Higher US interest rates make emerging markets such as India less attractive to foreign investors, who have already sold Indian stocks for 14 consecutive sessions through Wednesday, taking year-to-date outflows to a record $32.7 billion.

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GIFT Nifty futures stood at 22,606.5 at 7:52 a.m. IST, signalling a weak start for the benchmark Nifty 50, which closed at 22,622.7 on Wednesday.

The benchmark stock indices closed lower on Wednesday amid profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session, as a spike in wholesale price-based inflation and firm crude oil prices hit investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 251.89 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 72,781.89. During the day, it hit a high of 73,195.26 and a low of 72,578.75. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 99.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to end at 22,622.70.

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{{^usCountry}} Hotter-than-expected US inflation concerns over tighter global monetary conditions, a sentiment negative for risk assets such as emerging market equities, two traders said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hotter-than-expected US inflation concerns over tighter global monetary conditions, a sentiment negative for risk assets such as emerging market equities, two traders said. {{/usCountry}}

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Brent crude traded around $104.5 a barrel as investors weighed supply risks from attacks on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz against US efforts to lower petroleum shipping costs by easing sanctions on vessels. [O/R]

Domestically, investor attention is likely to remain focused on corporate earnings, with Wipro scheduled to announce its second-quarter results later in the day.

Following HCL Tech's better-than-expected earnings earlier this week, which sparked a rally in technology stocks, markets will closely scrutinise Wipro's outlook for discretionary technology spending, deal conversions and margins.

Robust primary-market activity could continue to divert liquidity from the secondary market, potentially limiting near-term upside for stocks, two traders said.

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Jio Platforms on Wednesday announced plans to raise up to $3.2 billion in what would be India's largest initial public offering to date.

The IPO would value the Mukesh Ambani-founded group at about $108.3 billion, with a price band of 1,065 rupees to 1,119 Indian rupees ($11.19 to $11.76) per share.