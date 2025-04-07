Live: Sensex, Nifty record worst opening since Covid amid tariff meltdown
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: India's benchmark indices fell sharply on Monday, with concerns over a global trade war and growing recession fears in the US also sparking a stock market rout on Wall Street and in other Asian markets. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,089 as of 7:55 am IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open about 3.6% lower than Friday's close of 22,904.45....Read More
Asian shares nosedived on Monday after the meltdown Friday on Wall Street over Donald Trump's tariff hikes and the backlash from Beijing.
US futures also signaled further weakness. The future for the S&P 500 lost 2.5% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.1%. The future for the Nasdaq lost 3.1%.
Donald Trump's “reciprocal” tariffs came into effect on April 2, with a 10 per cent baseline tax declared on imports from all countries, as well as higher rates for many nations which run trade surpluses with the US.
Among them, there is now charge a 34 per cent tax on imports from China, a 20 per cent tax on imports from the European Union, 25 per cent on South Korea, 24 per cent on Japan and 32 per cent on Taiwan.
These new tariffs come on top of all the previously-imposed levies, which includes the 20 percent tax Trump had announced on all Chinese imports earlier this year.
Stock Market Today Live: Rupee drops by 19 paise amid stock market crash
Stock Market Today Live: Rupee falls by 19 paise to reach 85.63 against the US dollar in early trade amid the market crash and also as market participants carefully watched out for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Stock Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 continue to fall in early trade
Stock Market Today Live: The Sensex was down by 2,891.21 points or 3.84 per cent, reaching 72,473.48. The Nifty meanwhile was down by 880.15 points or 3.84 per cent in the red, reaching 22,024.30.
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Sectors which fell the most
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: The sectors which fell the most so far, as per the movements of the Nifty Sectoral Indices are as follows:
1) Nifty Metal, down by 6.91 %, reaching 7,832.90.
2) Nifty IT, down by 5.75%, reaching 31,584.55.
3) Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, down by 5.50 %, reaching 8,098.15.
4) Nifty Media, down by 4.97%, reaching 1,414.45.
5) Nifty Metal, down by 4.68%, reaching 19,629.45.
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Top 5 losers on the Sensex
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE:
Among the 30 Sensex stocks, the top 5 losers are as follows:
1) Tata Steel, down by 9.97 %, reaching 126.45.
2) Infosys, down by 9.43%, reaching 1,315.30.
3) Tata Motors, down by 8.51 %, reaching 561.60.
4) Tech Mahindra, down by 8%, reaching 1,215.85.
5) Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, down by 7.24%, reaching 1,065.45.
Stock market plunges on open: Sensex down nearly 3,100 points, Nifty down nearly 900
The market plummeted into the red on open today. The Sensex was down by 3081.62 points or 4.09 per cent, reaching 72,283.07. The Nifty meanwhile was down by 874.70 points or 3.82 per cent in the red, reaching 22,029.75.
Stock market plunges on pre-open, Sensex down over 3,200 points
The market plummeted deep into the red during the pre-open trading session today. The Sensex was down by a staggering 3239.94 points or 4.30 per cent, reaching 72,124.75. The Nifty meanwhile was down by 1,318.10 points or 5.75 per cent in the red, reaching 21,586.35.
Asian stocks take a serious hit early on, falling as much as 10%
Japan's Nikkei fell by 7.8 per cent to lows previously seen only in late 2023, while South Korea's KOSPI Index lost 4.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and the Taiwanese benchmark TAIEX sank by 10 per cent.
US stocks slid by about 6% previously
US stocks slid during the previous close, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index falling by 962.82 points or 5.82%, reaching 15,587.79.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index was down by 170.18 or 6.06%, reaching 2,638.28, and the Nasdaq-100 Index was down by 1,123.78 points or 6.07%, reaching 17,397.70.
How did the stock market close previously?
The market closed deep into the red after the previous trading session ended on Friday, April 4. The Sensex was down by a huge 930.67 points or 1.22 per cent, reaching 75,364.69. The Nifty meanwhile, closed 345.65 points down or 1.49 per cent in the red, reaching 22,904.45.