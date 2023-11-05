‘Super excited’ Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta joins Shark Tank India 3. Who is she?

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta has joined Shark Tank India, becoming the fourth new judge for the upcoming third season, where she also joins ‘sharks’ from the previous two editions. Radhika Gupta (centre) with fellow Shark Tank India 3 judges.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gupta expressed her excitement at being able to ‘learn, share and be part of the magic of new India.’ In a separate post, she clarified that her investments on the show will be in a personal capacity.

“Founded a company. Building another one. And investing in many others that are building the India of tomorrow. Love everything about entrepreneurship and want to do everything for those who are building this country,” she wrote on the microblogging platform.

Season three, which is currently being shot, will also feature Shark Tank India debuts of Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Group CEO, Oyo Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO, Zomato) and Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts).

Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO, boAt), Anupam Mittal (Founder, People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics) will be on the panel for a third straight season, while Amit Jain (Co-founder and CEO, CarDekho) continues from the second season.

5 points about Radhika Gupta

(1.) In addition to being CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund, she is also a Managing Director at the company.

(2.) She was only 33 when she became CEO at Edelweiss, and, therefore, amongst the youngest CEOs in the country.

(3.) On LinkedIn, she describes herself as a ‘writer, storyteller, TEDx and Josh Talks speaker, finding magic in words.’

(4.) Gupta's father is a retired diplomat. Therefore, in her own words, she was moving to a new country ‘every three years,’ and lived in New York, Nigeria and even Pakistan.

(5.) At one point, after seven job rejections, she contemplated suicide, but a friend's intervention prevented her from taking the drastic step. The same day, she appeared for an interview at McKinsey and Company, and got the job, her first.

