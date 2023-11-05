close_game
close_game
News / Business / ‘Super excited’ Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta joins Shark Tank India 3. Who is she?

‘Super excited’ Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta joins Shark Tank India 3. Who is she?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 05, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Her investments on the show, however, will be in her personal capacity, Gupta noted.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta has joined Shark Tank India, becoming the fourth new judge for the upcoming third season, where she also joins ‘sharks’ from the previous two editions.

Radhika Gupta (centre) with fellow Shark Tank India 3 judges.
Radhika Gupta (centre) with fellow Shark Tank India 3 judges.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gupta expressed her excitement at being able to ‘learn, share and be part of the magic of new India.’ In a separate post, she clarified that her investments on the show will be in a personal capacity.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Founded a company. Building another one. And investing in many others that are building the India of tomorrow. Love everything about entrepreneurship and want to do everything for those who are building this country,” she wrote on the microblogging platform.

Season three, which is currently being shot, will also feature Shark Tank India debuts of Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Group CEO, Oyo Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO, Zomato) and Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts).

Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO, boAt), Anupam Mittal (Founder, People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics) will be on the panel for a third straight season, while Amit Jain (Co-founder and CEO, CarDekho) continues from the second season.

5 points about Radhika Gupta

(1.) In addition to being CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund, she is also a Managing Director at the company.

(2.) She was only 33 when she became CEO at Edelweiss, and, therefore, amongst the youngest CEOs in the country.

(3.) On LinkedIn, she describes herself as a ‘writer, storyteller, TEDx and Josh Talks speaker, finding magic in words.’

(4.) Gupta's father is a retired diplomat. Therefore, in her own words, she was moving to a new country ‘every three years,’ and lived in New York, Nigeria and even Pakistan.

(5.) At one point, after seven job rejections, she contemplated suicide, but a friend's intervention prevented her from taking the drastic step. The same day, she appeared for an interview at McKinsey and Company, and got the job, her first.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out