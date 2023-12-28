close_game
News / Business / Tara Sutaria Named Brand Face of Women's Personal Care Brand Urban Yog for their New Year's #NothingToWear and #JhaaduJaiseBaal Campaign

Tara Sutaria Named Brand Face of Women's Personal Care Brand Urban Yog for their New Year's #NothingToWear and #JhaaduJaiseBaal Campaign

ANI
Dec 28, 2023

New Delhi [India], December 28: Indian women's beauty and personal care brand Urban Yog announced actress Tara Sutaria is its brand face. Celebrating women who are bold enough to speak their minds and are ready to bring change, the brand found Tara's versatility and professionalism to be an ideal match.

NewsVoir

Urban Yog is always focused on bringing result-oriented products for women that ease their everyday problems in real time.

Talking about the partnership, Tara said, "I am glad to partner with Urban Yog as their ideology aligns with mine. When I look at women today, I am so happy to learn and see us achieve so much personally and professionally. For both working women and women who are homemakers, we constantly aim to achieve a lot with our day! And Urban Yog helps us achieve this easily and comfortably with such fabulous products that suit girls and women of all ages and adds value and ease to always hectic schedules!"

Seconding the above, Hemant Raulo, Founder & CEO of Urban Yog says, "Urban Yog is not just a brand, it's a lifestyle for today's busy women who not only want to excel at work but also manage their lives along with it. When I think of Tara Sutaria the first thing that comes to my mind is her multitasking approach which suits apt for our brand."

Urban Yog offers bold, affordable, and innovative beauty and personal care products spanning menstrual, skin, and hair care categories. All the products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, suitable for all skin types, and are available on their website and Amazon.

Urban Yog is a women's beauty and personal care brand from GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. The brand was founded in 2019 and has been continuously innovating solutions for bold women who wish to bring change in themselves and society.

For more information, please visit the website urbanyog.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

