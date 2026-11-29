The Tata Sons (TSPL) board will meet on Monday to discuss the way ahead on contentious issues, including listing the holding company of the country's largest business house and the reappointment of its Chairman N Chandrasekaran, even as concerns of majority shareholder Tata Trusts head Noel Tata continue.

The TSPL board had not been able to reach unanimity on the issue of Chandrasekaran's reappointment for the third time to lead Tata Sons. (File Photo/Reuters) more less

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While Noel is likely to continue dissenting on key proposals, the Tata Sons management is likely to present the point of a three-month deadline to inform the Reserve Bank of India the way forward on listing citing statutes.

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Also Read | Bombay HC refuses to stall Tata Sons board meet amid dispute over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

The meeting comes three days after two of the charitable trusts chaired by Noel were unsuccessful in getting an immediate reprieve from the Bombay High Court on their immediate prayers around Tata Trusts' affirmative rights in Tata Sons resolutions and disallowing the chairman from using a casting vote in case of a split.

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{{^usCountry}} The court has, however, said the final judgement in the case will have a bearing on the decisions passed in the meeting. Noel has been successful with his plea on rearranging the agenda of the meeting, and discussions on his restructuring plan to avoid TSPL listing and arranging ₹25,000 crore for the liquidity-starved Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest private shareholder having a 18 per cent stake in TSPL, will be taken up first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court has, however, said the final judgement in the case will have a bearing on the decisions passed in the meeting. Noel has been successful with his plea on rearranging the agenda of the meeting, and discussions on his restructuring plan to avoid TSPL listing and arranging ₹25,000 crore for the liquidity-starved Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest private shareholder having a 18 per cent stake in TSPL, will be taken up first. {{/usCountry}}

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However, it is the agenda item of deciding on an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to decide on the initial public offering (IPO) to turn the 158-year-old company's character to being a public limited company and also Chandrasekaran's reappointment, which will be the most keenly watched outcome.

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Noel lacks the numbers, and is likely to be left as the only dissenting person in the six-member board on the critical issues, if the voting patterns of the past were anything to go with.

Also Read | Tata Sons adds six-month IPO timeline to board meet agenda

At the last board meeting on September 11 this year, the board had voted 4:1 on Chandrasekaran's reappointment, and also decided to go ahead on the listing in compliance with the RBI letter received six days earlier.

Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan, the second nominee director of the Trusts on TSPL board, broke ranks and voted with the majority.

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It has now emerged that under the guidelines which classify TSPL as a NBFC-UL, making a listing mandatory, it is essential to put in place a board to chart out an implementation plan for adhering to the new set of regulations within three months of the RBI's communication advising compliance with the statutes.

This means the path forward on compliance has to be decided by December 11, something which also came up during the Bombay HC arguments by senior counsel Harish Salve.

However, officials at the Tata Trusts, which wants to avoid a listing and have also put forth a restructuring plan under which TSPL becomes an operating company, contend that the three-month deadline doesn't apply in TSPL's case.

As per people in the know, once the resolution to hold the EGM is passed, the inability to manage quorum prompted by the Maharashtra Charities Commissioner's order freezing affairs at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) will result in TSPL moving the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) to hold the EGM without the participation of the body holding 23.56 per cent stake in the company.

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The board meet agenda updated on Saturday afternoon says the matters raised by Noel, including the TSPL restructuring and the liquidity support to SP Group by partial exit of their holding in TSPL will be taken up first.

Also Read | Noel objects to Tata Sons board minutes, RoC filing over N Chandrasekaran's reappointment

However, discussions are unlikely to cause any change in Tata Sons' plans of going ahead with the EGM. The Trusts' side feels that it is worthwhile to discuss the items on listing before that on EGM as it will be a constructive discussion at a time when it is of some consequence.

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There seems to be no differing views on the plan to give partial exit to SP Group, and the funds are likely to be arranged through a buyback by TSPL using its internal resources or selling its holdings in listed companies. TSPL is valued in the range of ₹15-18 lakh crore as per estimates.

Compliance with RBI communications has also been put on the board meeting agenda. It can be recalled that after rejecting TSPL plea for de-registering itself as a NBFC-core investment company and asking the company to comply with the NBFC-UL guidelines, the RBI wrote to TSPL again on November 16 explicitly asking for a listing of the business.

On the issue of affirmative voting rights Tata Sons has been arguing that there cannot be a tiered structured when it comes to votes on resolutions, where Tata Trusts gets precedence over others saying this will lead to a situation where Noel virtually runs the company by exercising the Trusts' vote before the competent directors weigh-in on topics of importance.

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The last board meeting on September 17 was an eventful one which brought the divisions within the highest decision-making platform in the country's largest conglomerate out in open with Noel pitted against the rest of the management led by Chandrasekaran.

The TSPL board had not been able to reach unanimity on the issue of Chandrasekaran's reappointment for the third time to lead Tata Sons. In February, the matter was deferred pending the unianimity and in August, Chandrasekaran opted out of the race to be reappointed.

However, the nomination and remuneration committee met days ahead of the September 11 meeting and decided on asking Chandrasekaran to continue, even as Tata Trusts had initiated efforts to find a successor to the first non-Parsi chairman of the group.

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Noel alleges that resolutions were passed after he left the board meeting on September 17. He claims that there was only a discussion on the reappointment and listing till he was present and he had made his opposition clear. There was no resolution, he says. Noel has asked for audio-video recordings of the proceedings, but the same has been denied.

The half-brother of former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata, has voiced concerns about the performance of the group particularly given that certain bets like Air India and electronics business continue to bleed.

On listing, Noel contends that changing the character of TSPL to a publicly held company will trample upon the 'Tata way' of doing business, wherein the group is able to take long-gestation business bets which are critical for the country without worrying about quarterly performance, in order to maximise returns to the Trusts which in turn deploy the money for social upliftment.

Jimmy Tata, the reclusive real brother of Ratan Tata, has supported the listing proposal recently, as per media reports. Group veterans seem divided on what is the best way forward for the conglomerate.

Other agenda on the table at the TSPL board meeting on Monday will include a discussion and review of TSPL and group companies' performance in the first FY27 and also finalising the standalone financial statements.

There will also be a discussion on the equity infusions in group companies Air India, Agratas (battery storage), Tejas Networks (telecom equipment), and Tata AIG (insurance).

The keenly watched board meeting is scheduled to be held at Bombay House, which serves as the headquarters of the group for over a century, and begins at 11.30 hrs.