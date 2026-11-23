Tata Steel on Monday said it has executed an agreement to acquire the entire promoter stake of 26.6 per cent in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd at ₹2,100 per share for a consideration of ₹15,510 crore.

Tata Steel will also make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. (Reuters/Representational) more less

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The agreement has been signed between Tata Steel and SG Tech Engineering Private Ltd (SG Spectra), a company associated with the promoter group of APL Apollo, to set up an exclusive contract, the steel giant said in a press statement.

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Subsequently, Tata Steel will also make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd at ₹2,301.40 per share, taking the total consideration of ₹16,756 crore.

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APL Apollo to drive drownstream growth

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{{^usCountry}} The transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, and Tata Steel expects to obtain these approvals in the coming months and close the composite set of transactions within FY27, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, and Tata Steel expects to obtain these approvals in the coming months and close the composite set of transactions within FY27, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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For Tata Steel, APL Apollo will now be the vehicle to drive downstream growth in steel tubes and colour coated products. The new entity, APL Apollo Tubes Pvt Ltd, will build up to a 15.5 MTPA capacity by 2035, including 9 MTPA of steel tubes and 6.5 MTPA of colour coated products.

The combination with APL Apollo Tubes will unleash the combined strengths of the companies, optimise capacity utilisation, unlock value and enhance profitability, it said.

T V Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel, said: "We are very pleased to have entered into a comprehensive agreement with APL Apollo and the promoters as we create a downstream powerhouse for the future characterised by its inherent strengths of agility in the market, strong growth trajectory and benchmark capex-opex profile to serve the growing Indian market.

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"This strategic move helps to consolidate the steel tubes and the colour coated business under Tata Steel's ownership while unlocking multiple synergies between the two companies. This will create value for all stakeholders with enhanced customer centricity, pan-India reach, and a full product portfolio. We look forward to working with our partners through this exciting journey."

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Koushik Chatterjee, ED & CFO of Tata Steel, said: "We have, over the last year, emphasised our strategic intent to grow aggressively in the value-added space and expand our downstream footprint both organically and inorganically. While we have multiple projects under construction in value-added segments like tin plate and hot-rolled, pickled and galvanised lines, APL Apollo presented a unique opportunity for us."