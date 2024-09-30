Menu Explore
Tata stops production at Tamil Nadu iPhone component plant indefinitely after fire

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 05:18 PM IST

Production at Tata Electronics' Tamil Nadu plant, which manufactures Apple iPhone components, is suspended indefinitely following a fire that injured 10.

Production will remain suspended indefinitely at a Tata Electronics plant in Tamil Nadu which makes Apple iPhone components after a fire at the weekend, officials said as per news agency Reuters. Velu, a district fire officer, said, "We have stationed fire engines at the plant as there are chances of a follow-up fire incident or smoke coming off when the sheds that had fallen during the accident are removed. We have not yet ascertained the cause of the fire."

Tata Electronics has suspended operations at its Tamil Nadu plant after a fire injured 10 and caused extensive damage. Investigations are ongoing, complicating rescue efforts. The halt in production poses challenges for Apple's supply chain amid its strategy to expand in India.
The fire broke out at the plant on Saturday leaving 10 people with minor injuries and halting production. This will affect Apple's iPhone supply chain in India just as the tech giant is looking to diversify beyond China and sees India as a key growth market.

Tata said the cause of the fire is under investigation and emergency protocols at its plant ensured its employees were safe. Rescue teams were still clearing debris and officials have struggled with inspections due to the extensive damage, the report added. 

The Tamil Nadu plant makes critical back panels and some other components for iPhones and another building in the same complex is due to start up iPhone assembly before the end of the year.

A senior official, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, who visited the plant told Reuters that it was "very badly burnt and (there was) absolutely no visibility inside".

"The structure was falling, the roof was falling. No one could even go inside," she said.

