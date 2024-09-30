Is your bike affected? Royal Enfield's rare recall for motorcycles

Royal Enfield issued a recall for its motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023. Eicher Motors, parent company of Royal Enfield, revealed the same, saying, "During a routine test, Royal Enfield discovered that some of the rear and/or side reflectors fitted on motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023, may not meet the reflective performance requirements as per standards and the reflective quality may be less than required." Royal Enfield recalls motorcycles manufactured from November 2022 to March 2023 for reflector performance issues. The replacement process will begin in South Korea, USA, and Canada, at no cost to customers. The Classic 650 is set to debut at the Motoverse event in Goa this November.

Even though the issue has been reported only in a very small sample size, the company decided to replace reflectors on all motorcycles manufactured between the said time period, it said.

Eicher Motors said, “The service action will be undertaken in a phased manner starting with South Korea, USA and Canada followed by remaining countries - India, Brazil, Latin America, Europe and the UK. The replacement of the side and rear reflectors for our motorcycles will be free of cost to customers and the time taken to replace will be approximately 15 minutes. Customers whose motorcycle requires the replacement will be contacted by Royal Enfield’s service teams in a phased manner.”

This comes as Royal Enfield is set to hold Motoverse in November this year in Goa. At the event, the company is expected to unveil the all-new Classic 650, it was reported.