Tesla to launch first India store on July 15: Report

Elon Musk's Tesla is all set to launch its first India store. As per a report by news agency Reuters, Tesla's "experience centre" will be launched on July 15 in Mumbai. Tesla's 'experience centre' is expected to open in India mid-July, (AFP/Representational)

As per reports, the Tesla centre will open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. This hub will also mark Musk-led company's first physical presence in India.

Earlier in March, Tesla had signed a lease deal to open its first showroom in Mumbai to start its sales in India, as per Retuers. As a part of its entry into India, the EV maker had also stepped up hiring and scouting for showroom sites in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Based on a Bloomberg report, five Model Y vehicles have already arrived in Mumbai from Tesla’s factory in Shanghai, China.

The cars were declared at 2.77 million rupees ($31,988) and were subject to over 2.1 million rupees in import duties. The heavy duty comes after India's 70 percent tariff on import of fully-built cars.

Tesla's entry in India has been in the works for many years. During this negotiations, the Elon Musk company was focused on lobbying for lower import duties.

Despite Tesla marking the start of its India operations, the electric vehicle company is reportedly "not keen" to manufacture parts in India.

Speaking to news agency ANI last month, Union minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said that Tesla only wants to expand its showrooms in the country.

"Tesla, we are not actually expected from them, they are only to start showrooms. They are not interested in manufacturing in India," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.