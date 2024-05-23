The Washington Post says it's pivoting to AI: ‘Financially, we are in a hole’

The Washington Post CEO Will Lewis announced that the newspaper will be moving towards incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) as it faces dire financial situation. The top boss reportedly told The Washington Post staffers that the newspaper is looking for ways to use AI in its reporting as it lost $77 million it last year. Will Lewis said, "To speak candidly: We are in a hole, and we have been for some time. This is all repairable, all doable, particularly if we do it together." The Washington Post's chief technology officer said, “AI everywhere in our newsroom.”

Will Lewis' tenure at The Washington Post has been plagued by controversy since he began in early 2024.

NewsCorp's hacking scandal in the early 2010s, which involved the royal family and several celebrities, came to the fore this year and it was reported that Will Lewis attempted to downplay the hacking scandal in light of a new UK ruling in a lawsuit brought by Prince Harry.

The announcement also comes at a time when OpenAI and NewsCorp struck a deal to allow the former to use content from the conglomerate's properties, which include the WSJ, New York Post and the Times of London.

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, said, “Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology. We greatly value News Corp’s history as a leader in reporting breaking news around the world, and are excited to enhance our users’ access to its high-quality reporting. Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances, and upholds the standards of world-class journalism.”

Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, said, "We believe a historic agreement will set new standards for veracity, for virtue and for value in the digital age. We are delighted to have found principled partners in Sam Altman and his trusty, talented team who understand the commercial and social significance of journalists and journalism.