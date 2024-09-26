Truecaller will automatically decline spam calls for you with this feature: Who can use it and how to use?
The Auto-Block Spam feature, already on Android, stops unwanted calls and is now available for iPhone Premium subscribers using version 13.12.
Truecaller introduced a new feature for iPhones on iOS 18 which is called “Auto-Block Spam” and will simplify the process of blocking unwanted calls from scammers and telemarketers. In the “What’s new” section on the Truecaller App Store preview page, the company notes, “Introducing Auto-block spam: Truecaller can now automatically decline all spam calls for you. Available for Premium users."
What is the Auto-Block Spam feature?
The Auto-Block Spam feature is already available on Android devices and automatically stops spam calls identified by Truecaller. Once blocked, these calls will not ring and will appear in the call log as “Fraud” or “Scammer.”
How to use Auto-Block Spam feature?
The feature is activated from the “Protect” option after which it automatically declines any incoming fraudulent calls. Users can choose to block either "Top Spammers" or “All Spammers”- allowing the Truecaller app to filter spam calls effectively.
Can anyone use Truecaller's Auto-Block Spam feature?
The feature is exclusively available to Truecaller Premium subscribers which includes several benefits, such as priority customer support, an ad-free experience and Live Caller ID on iOS. The Auto-Block Spam feature is now available for iPhone users on iOS 18, but it is exclusive to Truecaller Premium subscribers using the latest version 13.12 from the Apple Store.