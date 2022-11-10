Home / Business / Twitter information security chief Lea Kissner to leave

Twitter information security chief Lea Kissner to leave

Published on Nov 10, 2022 09:38 PM IST

Kissner joined Twitter last year as head of privacy engineering and was promoted to chief information security officer in January.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and took control on Oct. 27.(Reuters file photo)
Twitter Inc's information security chief Lea Kissner is leaving the company, Kissner said in a tweet on Thursday.

The move comes in the middle of a large-scale layoff and product changes at the social media company under new boss Elon Musk.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and took control on Oct. 27. He then moved quickly to push out some top executives including Chief Executive Parag Agarwal and announced layoffs affecting about half of Twitter's workforce.

