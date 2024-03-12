 Umbrella mobility event to host mega shows including Auto Expo in Jan 2025 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Umbrella mobility event to host mega shows including Auto Expo in Jan 2025

Umbrella mobility event to host mega shows including Auto Expo in Jan 2025

ByRajeev Jayaswal
Mar 12, 2024 07:17 PM IST

NEW DELHI: In an ambitious move to make ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo’ a global event for automobile and allied sectors, the government on Tuesday announced that the six-day mega show will take place from January 17, 2025 in New Delhi, and will also encompass the Auto Expo, the country’s motoring show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India's largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition, 'Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024', at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India's largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition, 'Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024', at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi (ANI)

Various related shows such as Auto Expo will be held under the umbrella of Bharat Mobility Global Expo while retaining its brand and characteristics, said Amardeep Singh Bhatia, additional secretary in the ministry of commerce and industry.

“Over years several, such brands (events like Auto Expo) have been created by the industry and these brands will get a further boost in terms of scale and reach under the Bharat Mobility umbrella,” Vipul Bansal, joint secretary in the ministry said. The first such event was held in February.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal had earlier explained that the mega show was aimed at making India a global hub for the entire mobility value chain with a target to export half of the total output. Goyal lauded industry bodies and automobile associations for their initiative in successfully organising the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 - the largest event ever held in India.

In consultation with the automotive industry it has been decided to scale up the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and organise the expo at three venues: Bharatmandapam; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) Dwarka, and India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida, simultaneously from January 17 to January 22 last year, Bhatia said.

​The Expo will showcase various commercial and passenger vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), auto components, tyres, battery and storage components, software integrated into vehicles, and construction equipment. “The event would be an industry-led event with active participation of Industry associations like EEPC India, SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, Invest India, CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM,” he said.

The event will have several sectoral sessions, business forums, CEOs conclave, media interactions and other such business engagements will be organised on the sidelines of the show, he said. “Additionally, the event will highlight the burgeoning start-up ecosystem within the mobility sector,” he added.

