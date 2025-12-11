Divided US Fed delivers third rate cut of 2025 amid signals of a future pause

A divided US Federal Reserve has delivered a third consecutive interest-rate cut and maintained their outlook for just one cut in 2026. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (Reuters)

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 9-3 to lower the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3.5%-3.75%. It also subtly altered the wording of its statement suggesting greater uncertainty about when it might effect a rate cut again.

The dissents and the rate projections highlight divisions among policymakers that have emerged over whether weakness in the labour market or stubborn inflation represent the larger danger to the US economy.

The Fed will consider “extend and timing” of additional adjustments

The Fed will begin purchasing US Treasury Bills on 12 December

The Fed will buy $40 billion of US Treasury bills in 30 days

US Federal Reserve signals rate cuts may be done for now In its October statement, the FOMC described what it would take into account “in considering additional adjustments” to their benchmark. In Wednesday’s statement, the committee reverted to language used last December—just before a pause in rate cuts—to say “in considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments”.

Dissent at the Fed The result marked the first time since 2019 that three officials voted against a policy decision, with dissents on both ends of the policy spectrum.

Two regional Fed presidents—Austan Goolsbee from Chicago and Jeff Schmid from Kansas City—voted against the rate cut, preferring a status quo. Governor Stephen Miran, whom US President Donald Trump appointed to the central bank in September, dissented again in favour of a larger, half-point reduction.

US Economic Data A conflicting US economic data explains why there hasn’t been a unanimous vote on the FOMC since June. The US government shutdown complicated the policy outlook by delaying the release of key data.