Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

US FTC says Gmail treats Republican emails as spam, Google responds

Reuters |
Updated on: Aug 31, 2025 02:02 pm IST

Gmail uses “partisan filtering” to move Republican emails to the Spam folder but keeps those for Democrats in the Inbox, US FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson says.

Gmail uses "partisan filtering" to move Republican emails to the Spam folder but keeps those for Democrats in the Inbox, US Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson has alleged

Gmail's spam filters apply equally to all, regardless of political ideology, a Google spokesperson says.
Gmail's spam filters apply equally to all, regardless of political ideology, a Google spokesperson says.

“My understanding from recent reporting is Gmail's spam filters routinely block messages from reaching consumers when those messages come from Republican senders but fail to block similar messages sent by Democrats,” Ferguson wrote in a letter to Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai.

In response, a spokesperson for Google said Gmail's spam filters apply equally to all, regardless of political ideology.

To be sure, the world's largest emailing service has denied similar claims from Republicans and Conservatives in the past.

Republicans have long accused Big Tech companies of discriminating against and suppressing conservative views, an assertion the companies deny. Many tech firms have in recent months aimed at building warm ties with Republican President Donald Trump, who took office in January.

When contacted by Reuters, the Google spokesperson said the company will review the letter and engage “constructively” on it.

“Gmail's spam filters look at a variety of objective signals—like whether people mark a particular email as spam, or if a particular ad agency is sending a high volume of emails that are often marked by people as spam. This applies equally to all senders, regardless of political ideology,” the spokesperson said.

The FTC chair's letter warned the company that not being consistent with FTC regulations “could lead to an FTC investigation and potential enforcement action”.

A US judge has previously dismissed the Republican National Committee's lawsuit accusing Google of intentionally misdirecting the political party's email messages to users' spam folders.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / US FTC says Gmail treats Republican emails as spam, Google responds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On