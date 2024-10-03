Menu Explore
Warren Buffett sells $338 million Bank of America stock

ByHT News Desk
Oct 03, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Warren Buffett's Bank of America stock sales slowed for the third consecutive round, totaling $338 million.

Warren Buffett’s sales of Bank of America stock slowed for a third straight round, fetching some of the lowest prices since he began a spree of liquidations in mid-July.

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge after the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha.(AP)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reaped $338 million by selling the shares this week, as per a filing that disclosed his 13th round of disposals. This is down from an average of about $750 million per round- comprising three days over the course of the past few months.

The average price fetched was $39.40 which is less than what he got on all but a few prior trading days. Although, Warren Buffett hasn’t said why he’s paring Berkshire’s massive stake in the bank, in which the conglomerate still ranks as the top shareholder. Its remaining holding amounts to 10.2% of the stock, worth more than $31 billion.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
