WhatsApp users to now get two new video call features, find out more

Meta's instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced two new video call features, allowing users to add filters and backgrounds for making video calls even more engaging. This illustration photograph shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo(AFP)

“With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch,” the company said in its blog post.

Meta says the filters are to create a more playful atmosphere to give an artistic feel for videos.

Also Read: Getting a car this festive season? Here are the various discounts and offers manufacturers are giving

Apart from this, WhatsApp will also allow users to change the background like Zoom, Teams, and Meet. Examples include a coffee shop backdrop or even a comfortable living room.

Users can choose from 10 filters and 10 backgrounds, with filter options including Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone.

Similarly, background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.

Also Read: McKinsey wants staff to come to office more: ‘Spending time in person better’

“We’re also adding Touch up and Low Light options that can help you feel more confident and comfortable by naturally enhancing the look and brightness of your environment, making your video calls more vibrant and enjoyable,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

How to use the new WhatsApp video call features?

Users can access the features both in a one-on-one video call or even a group call through the effects icons on top right of the screen where they can see the filters and backgrounds available and choose the one which they prefer.

When will the new WhatsApp video call features be available?

The effects will be available to all users in the coming weeks, according to WhatsApp.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg says he wants to be remembered as a cool person who did ‘awesome things’