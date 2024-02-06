Who ‘invented’ Bitcoin? UK court to decide: 10 things to know about the trial

The trial of alleged bitcoin creator Craig Wright opened in London as the court seeks to determine whether an Australian computer scientist invented the world's most popular cryptocurrency or not. The 53-year-old has said that he Satoshi Nakamoto- pseudonym of bitcoin's creator and author of a white paper that introduced the cryptocurrency to the world in 2008. Craig Wright trial: Australian computer scientist Craig Wright arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

He is being sued by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a non-profit organisation set up to keep cryptocurrency technology free from patents, over his claims made in 2016. COPA lawyer Jonathan Hough said in opening remarks, “Over a period of nearly 10 years... (Wright had) the strongest incentive to prove he is Satoshi Nakamoto -- but single handedly failed.”

Here are top things you need to know about the trial: