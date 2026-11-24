Amazon.com is trying to build a satellite-internet business to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink. It is struggling to get off the launchpad.

The company has faced a series of setbacks as it races to roll out commercial service by year-end, including a vehicle failure earlier this month. It suffered another small hiccup Monday when rocket company Arianespace briefly delayed a launch of 36 satellites. Amazon is still on track to meet its goal, a company spokesperson said.

Amazon Leo’s mission is

Amazon Leo has almost 400 satellites in orbit, while Starlink has more than 11,000, according to the companies.

Amazon works with a variety of launch providers, including SpaceX, which it says reduces the risk of depending on a single rocket. It said it has moved up several missions with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Washington officials have helped clear a path for the new satellite network. The FCC in June waived a requirement that Amazon have more than 1,600 satellites in orbit by the summer. Meanwhile, Commerce Department policies have encouraged states to steer some federal broadband grants to both Starlink and Leo, rather than just to traditional fiber-optic cable companies.

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The Commerce Department said the administration’s broadband policies support innovation and avoid picking favorites among internet technologies.

High-cost operation

Amazon, America’s largest company by annual revenue, is one of the few companies with the financial heft to try to build a satellite fleet.

Each satellite costs Amazon $2 million and the company is spending at least $4 billion on Leo this year, according to Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI. Amazon declined to comment on the estimates.

“Doing stuff in space at scale is expensive—doing a broadband constellation in space at scale is particularly expensive,” Swope said, citing the high manufacturing and launch costs.

Starlink worries

In October, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk ordered a slowdown of a military-grade version of his Starlink service that Ukraine relies on to target Moscow’s military and defend against Russian missile and drone barrages. The disruptions reignited a debate over the geopolitical consequences of SpaceX wielding a near-monopoly over a vital military technology.

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“The industry is desperate to have a counterweight to SpaceX,” said Chris Quilty, an analyst and partner at research and advisory firm Quilty Space.

Musk has said that the U.S., rather than SpaceX, controls a government version of his satellite service called Starshield.

He said at the New York Times DealBook Summit last week that the company has denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s requests to use Starlink’s commercial satellites for offensive military actions. When asked about Zelensky’s claim that Starshield was slowed down, Musk said, “That’s false.”

After the interview, Zelensky told CNN, “When I said that Starshield doesn’t work, it was 100% truth.”

What’s next for Amazon Leo

Amazon has a lot riding on its year-end goal for launching commercial service.

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Its deal to buy satellite operator Globalstar, announced earlier this year, is part of its effort to link consumer smartphones with satellite internet connections.

Amazon has also signed agreements to provide in-flight Wi-Fi to Delta and JetBlue. Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told Bloomberg recently that he was confident in his decision to not choose Starlink, saying the airline plays “the long game.”

After the Vulcan launch failure earlier this month, Musk posted a photo on X of a skeleton, writing, “I found a pic of ‘the long game.’”

Write to Isabella Simonetti at isabella.simonetti@wsj.com and Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com