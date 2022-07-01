Home / Business / World's richest lost $1.4 trillion in 2022 so far: Report. See top 10 list
business

World's richest lost $1.4 trillion in 2022 so far: Report. See top 10 list

Notably, there only two billionaires in the top 10 list who saw gain in their fortunes – Gautam Adani (Adani Group chairman) and Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries chairman).
Tesla founder Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Image source: Agencies)
Tesla founder Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Image source: Agencies)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 10:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The world’s 500 richest people lost $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022, a dizzying decline that marks the steepest six-month drop ever for the global billionaire class, according to data by the Bloomberg.

As per the report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fortune plunged almost $62 billion. While former CEO and president of Amazon Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion; Meta, also known as Facebook, founder Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.

Notably, there only two billionaires in the top 10 list who saw gain in their fortunes – Gautam Adani (Chairman of Adani Group) and Mukesh Amabani (Chairman of Reliance Industries).

Here is the complete list of billionaires and the change in their wealth:

RankNameTotal Net worth YTD change
1Elon Musk$208 Billion-$61.8 Billion
2Jeff Bezos$130 Bliion-$62.7 Billion
3Bernard Arnault$129 Billion-$49.3 Billion
4Bill Gates $115 Billion-$23.4 Billion
5Larry Page$99.4 Billion-$29 Billion
6Gautam Adani$98.6 Billion+22.1 Billion
7Sergey Brin$95.3 Billion-$28.3 Billion
8Warren Buffett$94.3 Billion-$14.1 Billion
9Mukesh Ambani$93 Billion+$3.05 Billion
10Steve Ballmer$91.1 Billion-$14.6 Billion

Data source: Bloomberg Index

This sharp fall in the billionaires' wealth comes as policy makers around the world are raising interest rates to combat elevated inflation after two years of slowdown in economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last two years of pandemic, fortunes of the ultra-rich had swelled as governments and central banks had announced various stimulus measures to minimise the impact of pandemic on economies, juicing the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mukesh ambani elon musk jeff bezos tesla + 2 more
mukesh ambani elon musk jeff bezos tesla + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out