You could buy Mahindra & Mahindra's first petrol-hybrid SUV in 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra is reportedly planning to introduce its first petrol-hybrid model in 2026 to capture the growing hybrid market. The automaker has committed a ₹27,000 crore investment into the same and may share its technology with Skoda Auto Volkswagen, Economic Times reported. The segment is currently dominated by Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maruti Suzuki. Mahindra's hybrid strategy includes possible technology sharing with Skoda Auto Volkswagen, while Hyundai Motor India is also set to introduce a petrol-hybrid SUV in 2027, intensifying competition in the market.(Reuters)

Citing people in the know, the report claimed that Mahindra's SUV models - the Scorpio followed by the XUV700 which will be due for a full model change in 2026 - are likely to be the ones to get the petrol-hybrid powertrains.

The company's spokesperson said as per the report, “From a consumer-demand standpoint, if hybrids become a big factor, we will be ready for it. We will also be ready for hybrids if there are significant changes in the technology - that makes hybrids much more efficient. At this point in time, we feel good about the focus on EV. But we are ready for hybrids; we are looking at hybrid technologies closely and we will continue to adapt as it develops.”

M&M is also likely to share the hybrid technology with Skoda Auto Volkswagen after which Skoda VW will depend on Mahindra for the hybrid technology. It was earlier reported that the two companies have been in discussion for sharing costs, technology and vehicle platforms and are likely to sign a 50:50 joint venture in 2024.

Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India, also has plans to introduce its first petrol-hybrid SUV in 2027, it was reported last month.