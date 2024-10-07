Mark Zuckerberg's new ambition: Design T-shirts with his ‘favourite classical sayings’
Mark Zuckerberg is stepping into fashion, designing oversized t-shirts with classical sayings. He is partnering with Mike Amiri for the same.
Mark Zuckerberg is now literally donning a new hat- let's say t-shirt- as between running Meta, the 40-year-old Facebook founder has found time to become a clothing designer. In recent months, Mark Zuckerberg has been seen in oversize t-shirts- swapping his newspaper gray hoodies. This is because the tech boss has started making his own tees.
During a podcast last month, he said, “I've kind of started working on this series of shirts with some of my favourite classical sayings on them.”
Mark Zuckerberg's printed tees
And no kidding, Mark Zuckerberg has been seen wearing a boxy, black tee printed in white letters with the Greek phrase “pathei mathos” which translates to “Learning through suffering” which according to Mark Zuckerberg was "a little family saying."
At a Meta keynote presentation, Mark Zuckerberg work a t-shirt which read "aut Zuck, aut nihil" a contortion of the Latin "aut Caesar, aut nihil" or, roughly, “either a Caesar or nothing.”
Mark Zuckerberg works with Mike Amiri
Mark Zuckerberg has been making these tees in partnership with Mike Amiri, a Los Angeles-based fashion designer. Mike Amiri launched his fashion brand, AMIRI, in 2014 which is stocked in over 160 high-end retailers around the globe, including Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Selfridges & Harrods in London, Harvey Nichols in Dubai, and Lane Crawford in Hong Kong and China. AMIRI has standalone flagship stores in Beverly Hills, New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Shanghai, Tokyo, Nanjing and Dubai.