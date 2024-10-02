Your face could be a boarding pass as India plans Digi Yatra for foreigners

India will soon introduce facial recognition technology (FRT) for international air travel, Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi said, announcing plans for a pilot study in June 2025. He said, “We are planning an international pilot project in June 2025 between two countries. We don't want to overcommit. However, we are working in this direction." Currently available for domestic travelers, the DigiYatra service will soon include international visitors, allowing contactless airport entry using facial recognition.

DigiYatra is a mobile-based platform allowing air travellers to store their ID and travel documents securely and the system uses facial recognition to eliminate the need for physical ID checks.

At present, the DigiYatra service is only available for domestic travellers in India and allows contactless airport entry and security clearance using facial biometrics. He said, “We will also work with the Bureau of Immigration and visa-issuing agencies to enable this service for international visitors flying in and out of India.”

At present, DigiYatra is available at the following airports: Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi (Terminal 3), Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, al Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (Terminal 2), Pune International Airport and Cochin International Airport.

Suresh Khadakbhavi said that e-passports are in the pipeline for Indian international travellers. “We will initially roll out e-passports for international passengers, with Indians gaining access once the government starts issuing them,” he said, adding, "Countries like Singapore and those within the European Union have launched e-passports. A significant number of their citizens hold such passports, so the pilot project will be done with their involvement.”