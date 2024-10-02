Stock market holiday today: NSE, BSE shut on account of Gandhi Jayanti

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed today (October 2)- to mark Gandhi Jayanti which is a national holiday in India commemorating the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. For the day, all trading is suspended including equity, derivatives, and securities lending. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed for both its sessions on October 2. Stock market today: NSE and BSE will close on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, suspending all trading activities.(Reuters)

When will stock market resume operations?

Stock market will resume operations on October 3.

Stock market performance on October 1

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday, extending the losing run to the third day. The BSE Sensex dipped 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 84,266.29. During the day, it hit a high of 84,648.40 and a low of 84,098.94. The NSE Nifty closed marginally lower by 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 25,796.90. Since Friday, Sensex has shed nearly 1,570 points or nearly 2 per cent and Nifty declined 419 points or 1.6 per cent after China announced stimulus measures to prop-up its economy.

Upcoming stock market holidays in 2024:

NSE and BSE will close for on the following days in 2024:

Diwali: November 1 (Friday)

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 15 (Friday)

Christmas: December 25 (Wednesday)