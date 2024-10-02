Gandhi Jayanti holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 2?

In India, banks are closed for regional holidays that vary as per the state and national holidays that are observed across the country. The national holidays in India are Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. For those planning to visit bank branches, it is pertinent to check whether specific days are holidays or not. In India, banks close on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, and for 15 other state-specific holidays in October. Despite these closures, online banking services remain fully functional.

Are banks open or closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti?

Banks are closed on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti- commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. The United Nations recognizes the day as International Day of Non violence.

What about other bank holidays in October?

In October, banks will be closed for 15 days in different states due to state-specific festivals. Bank holidays also encompass all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. In this month, banks will be closed for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Valmiki Jayanti, and Diwali, among others.

Do online and banking services work on bank holidays?

Even on bank holidays, all online and digital banking services will be fully operational for customers without disruption.