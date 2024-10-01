Microsoft adds voice, vision features to AI assistant: All you need to know
Microsoft enhances its AI assistant with voice and vision features, introducing Copilot Daily for news summaries and Copilot Vision.
Microsoft is adding voice and vision features to its consumer-focused AI assistant. The updated Copilot app will read users a summary of news, a feature called Copilot Daily while Copilot Vision can answer questions about text and images users are browsing online and offer guidance. The upgraded AI assistant works with iOS, Android, Windows and the web and includes a new version for WhatsApp.
The vision tool- which requires customers to opt in- is being tested with a limited list of popular web sites so that Microsoft can collect data and ensure safety. Microsoft also announced several new AI features for the devices.
Microsoft’s AI consumer chief Mustafa Suleyman pledged to move beyond utilitarian products as he talked about creating new interfaces and building “experiences that deeply empathize” with users.
Acknowledging that getting there will require changing the mindset inside Microsoft, he said, “Now that we actually have these very conversational interfaces that give you a feeling — that focus on the emotional intelligence of the experience not just the utility — it requires us to exercise a totally new muscle in the organization."
Mustafa Suleyman wrote in a blog post, “With your permission, Copilot will ultimately be able to act on your behalf, smoothing life’s complexities and giving you more time to focus on what matters to you. It will be an advocate for you in many of life’s most important moments."