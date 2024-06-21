Zerodha faces outage again. Users ask, ‘Who will take responsibility for loss’

Zerodha's broking platform completely froze for a brief period, users complained on social media. Owing to the outage, stocks like India Cement, which are no longer under the F&O ban, continued to be shown as under the ban. This prevented orders from being placed for some time after which the broking platform apparently started working again. Users took to social media platform X to express their frustrations and said that Zerodha broking platform was stuck.

This comes after Zerodha faced another glitch on June 3 when domestic benchmark indices reached record high levels after exit polls indicating a third term for PM Modi's government in the Lok Sabha elections.

Users took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustrations.