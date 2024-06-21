Flipkart to compete with Blinkit, Zepto? Flipkart Minutes likely launch in July
Through ‘Flipkart Minutes’, the company plans to leverage its supply chain while focusing on electronics, groceries and other essential items.
Walmart-backed Flipkart is reportedly preparing to launch its quick commerce vertical- ‘Flipkart Minutes'- in July. This will be Flipkart’s third attempt to enter into the quick commerce space following two less successful tries over the past few years. Business Today reported citing people in the know, “With Flipkart Minutes, they are targeting 15-minute delivery" and the launch could happen around July 15.
Through ‘Flipkart Minutes’, the company plans to leverage its supply chain while focusing on electronics, groceries and other essential items, the report claimed. However, the company has not made an official announcement yet.
This comes after Flipkart’s previous attempt to enter the space with Flipkart Quick did not take off as planned. The company had then planned 90-minute delivery.
Currently, the leading players in the quick commerce industry in India include Zomato-backed Blinkit, Zepto, and IPO-bound Swiggy’s Instamart.
Additionally, Flipkart has also enhanced its grocery fulfilment centres (FC) for slotted deliveries as the company launched a new grocery store in Jaipur, Rajasthan with a dispatch capacity of over 6,500 orders per day.
