Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Microsoft releases ‘fastest and most intelligent’ Copilot+ PCs: What Satya Nadella said

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Copilot+ PCs mark the beginning of a new era for Windows.

Microsoft has launched Copilot+ PCs, its flagship artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personal computers. The company has touted Copilot+ PCs as a new category of Windows PCs which are designed specifically for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and are the fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs ever built, as per the tech giant. At the operating system level, Microsoft has incorporated AI. 

Signage for Microsoft Copilot+ PC at a Best Buy store in Union City, California, US.(Bloomberg)
Signage for Microsoft Copilot+ PC at a Best Buy store in Union City, California, US.(Bloomberg)

What Satya Nadella said on Copilot+ PCs?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Copilot+ PCs mark the beginning of a new era for Windows as the devices would empower people to be more productive and creative. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Today marks the beginning of a new era for Windows, with the launch of Copilot+ PCs. We can't wait to see how these new AI-powered devices empower people to be more productive and creative.”

What are the features of Copilot+ PCs?

The Copilot+ PCs have minimum specification of more than 40 TOPS (trillion operations per second) and 16GB RAM. They have all–day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models on the NPU (neural processing unit), the company said. The PCs are also enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in Microsoft Azure Cloud for better experiences with photos, editing and so on. 

What about Recall feature?

No, the PCs do not have Recall feature right now which was unveiled in May using which the device would continuously take and store screenshots of user activity. After privacy concerns were raised, the feature was paused by Microsoft. 

Which companies are making Copilot+ PCs?

The Copilot+ PCs are available from Microsoft Surface as well as original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partners which include Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung.

News / Business
