Tue, Dec 16, 2025
2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F with dual-channel ABS spied at dealership

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 10:42 am IST

Bajaj Auto will launch the 2025 Pulsar 220F in India, expected around IBW 2025. The bike features a dual-channel ABS, new colour schemes and retains its engine.

Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch the 2025 Pulsar 220F in the Indian market. The new updated model was recently spotted at a dealership. While we do not have an official launch date from the manufacturer, we can expect it to happen around IBW 2025, which is on 19th and 20th December.

The new iteration of the Pulsar 220F comes with cosmetic changes and the addition of dual-channel ABS.
What is new with the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F?

The motorcycle will now be equipped with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. Till now, it was offered only with a single-channel unit. The dual-channel system would improve the braking performance and prevent the rear wheel from locking and skidding when the bike is under hard braking.

There is also a possibility that Bajaj Auto might throw in ABS modes that we have seen on other Pulsar models. There could be three ABS modes on offer - Road, Rain, and Off-Road. Road will be the standard one, whereas in Rain mode, the ABS would be more sensitive and intervene more quickly. In the Off-road mode, the ABS on the rear wheel would be disabled.

Apart from the dual-channel ABS, Bajaj Auto will also introduce new colour schemes. Two of the new colour schemes have been spotted. There is one red with dark grey decals, whereas the other one features copper with dark grey decals. The new colour schemes help in refreshing the motorcycle a bit. There are a few minor changes to the exhaust as well.

Will there be any mechanical changes?

No, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will not get any mechanical changes. It will continue to come with a 220 cc, air-oil cooled engine that puts out 20.9 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 5-speed unit.

Will there be any changes to the price?

Yes, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will get a price hike. For reference, the current model is priced at 1,27,269 ex-showroom. With the update, we expect the prices to go up by around 3,000 to 5,000.

