Tata Punch EV to Mahindra BE 6: 5 most affordable electric SUVs in India
Discover the best budget electric SUVs in India for 2025 — from Tata Punch EV and Nexon EV to Mahindra BE 6. Prices, range, and key features inside.
The electric vehicle market in India is growing rapidly, and 2025 is shaping up to be the year of the electric SUV. With improved charging infrastructure, better range, and competitive pricing, electric SUVs are now more accessible than ever. Automakers like Tata and Mahindra are leading the charge with models that combine practicality, style, and efficiency at attractive price points. If you’re planning to go electric this year, here are the most affordable electric SUVs you can buy in India in 2025.
1. Tata Punch EV — India’s most affordable electric SUV
The Tata Punch EV is currently India’s most budget-friendly electric SUV, offering a compact footprint with SUV-like design and stance. Despite its size, it packs plenty of features and a comfortable cabin.
Starting Price: ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom
Range: Up to 290 km (claimed)
Battery Options: Two battery packs — 25 kWh and 35 kWh
Highlights: 360-degree camera, dual-screen setup, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
The Punch EV is perfect for city users who want a stylish, affordable entry into the world of EV SUVs.
2. Tata Nexon EV — India’s most popular electric SUV
The Tata Nexon EV remains the most popular electric SUV in India, thanks to its proven reliability, strong performance, and competitive pricing.
Starting Price: ₹12.49 lakh ex-showroom
Range: Upto 350 km (claimed)
Battery Options: 30.2 kWh / 45 kWh
Highlights: Dual-tone interiors, fast charging, connected car tech
The Nexon EV strikes a great balance between affordability and long-distance capability, making it a favourite among urban and semi-urban buyers alike.
3. Mahindra XUV400 EV — A practical and fun compact SUV
Mahindra’s XUV400 EV has steadily carved a space for itself as one of the most practical and value-driven electric SUVs on the market. It’s larger than most sub-4m SUVs and offers impressive torque for quick acceleration. The XUV400 offers ample amount of cabin space for four occupants along with generous boot space.
Starting Price: ₹15.49 lakh ex-showroom
Range: Upto 456 km (claimed)
Battery: 34.5 kWh or 39.4 kWh
Highlights: 150 PS motor, 0–100 km/h in 8.3 seconds, 6 airbags
4. Tata Curvv EV — The stylish coupe SUV
The Tata Curvv EV brings a futuristic SUV-coupe design to India’s electric car market. Positioned between the Nexon EV and Harrier EV, it offers a strong range and premium feel at a competitive price.
Starting Price: ₹17.49 lakh ex-showroom
Range: Upto 400 km (claimed)
Battery: 45 and 55 kWh
Highlights: Panoramic sunroof, curved digital displays, 360° camera, connected car features and coupe SUV design language
5. Mahindra BE 6 — The bold, tech-loaded electric SUV
The BE 6 marks Mahindra’s next-generation approach to electric SUVs under the “Born Electric” lineup. With muscular styling, impressive range, and fighter jet-inspired interiors, it’s a strong mid-range EV option.
Starting Price: ₹18.90 lakh ex-showroom
Range: Up to 682 km (claimed)
Battery Options: 59 kWh / 79 kWh
Highlights: Dual-screen setup, 800V architecture, advanced safety suite, spacious cabin and fun to drive.