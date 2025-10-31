Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
Looking for a comfortable car under 10 lakh? Here are your top 5 best options

Paarth Khatri
Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 03:38 pm IST

Discover the top 5 most comfortable cars in India under ₹10 lakh. From Tata Altroz to Honda Amaze, find the best value-for-money cars for daily comfort.

Finding a car that combines comfort, practicality, and affordability can be tricky in the Indian market. Thankfully, there are several options under 10 lakh that deliver a plush driving experience without stretching your budget. Here are the top five comfortable cars in India under 10 lakh that strike the right balance between ride quality, space, and features.

The 2025 Tata Altroz premium hatch gets refined looks, sharp screens, and generous space.
Top 5 best comfortable cars under 10 lakh

ModelsStarting ex-showroom price
Honda Amaze 6.30 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 5.99 lakh
Tata Altroz 6.30 lakh
Hyundai i20 6.87 lakh
Tata Nexon 7.32 lakh

1. Tata Altroz

Starting ex-showroom price: 6.30 lakh

After the update, the Altroz really stands out with its sharper and meaner design.
Tata’s Altroz stands out for its solid build and mature ride quality. With a long wheelbase of 2,501 mm, it offers excellent rear legroom and supportive seating. The suspension setup strikes a perfect balance between firmness and comfort, making it suitable for both city roads and highways. The Altroz also scores high in cabin insulation, ensuring minimal road noise. For a car priced from around 6.30 lakh, it feels premium and offers good safety level as well.

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Starting ex-showroom price: 5.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to be one of the best selling premium hatchbacks in the Indian market.
The Maruti Baleno continues to be one of the most comfortable hatchbacks in India, thanks to its roomy cabin and plush seating. The soft suspension absorbs most bumps with ease, and the ergonomically designed seats provide great support during long commutes. Its refined petrol engine and light controls make it a stress-free companion in daily traffic. With prices starting around 5.99 lakh, the Baleno remains one of the most value-packed comfort cars under 10 lakh.

3. Honda Amaze

Starting ex-showroom price: 6.30 lakh

The Honda Amaze facelift is the most affordable car with ADAS in our country.
The Honda Amaze is proof that you don’t need to spend big for a proper sedan experience. The car’s well-cushioned seats, excellent visibility, and refined engine make for a very comfortable experience. The suspension is tuned for city comfort, easily soaking up potholes and rough roads. Its spacious rear seat and 420-litre boot make it a great choice for small families seeking sedan comfort within a compact footprint.

4. Hyundai i20

Starting ex-showroom price: 6.87 lakh

The Hyundai i20 offers loads of space for all the occupants.
Hyundai’s i20 has long been the benchmark for comfort among premium hatchbacks. The interiors are top-notch with soft-touch materials and ample legroom. The suspension is tuned for a plush ride, and NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) levels are impressively low. Add features like rear AC vents and wireless charging on higher trims, and you have one of the most well-rounded comfort-focused hatchbacks under 10 lakh.

5. Tata Nexon

Starting ex-showroom price: 7.32 lakh

Tata Nexon SUV has a very comfortable suspension that absorbs almost everything.
For those who prefer a higher driving position and more cabin space, the Tata Nexon is hard to ignore. Its SUV stance ensures an easy ingress and commanding view of the road, while the soft suspension setup provides a cushioned ride over rough patches. The seats are supportive, and the cabin insulation is also quite nice. Starting at around 7.32 lakh, it’s one of the most comfortable compact SUVs you can buy without crossing the 10 lakh mark.

Follow Us On