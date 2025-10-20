5 cars with best fuel economy under 10 lakh for daily commuting

With fuel prices constantly fluctuating, fuel efficiency has become one of the most important factors for Indian car buyers—especially those looking for a daily commuter. The good news is that there are several fuel-efficient cars available under ₹10 lakh that don’t compromise on comfort, practicality, or modern features. Here’s a look at some of the best mileage cars in India within this price bracket. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Celerio Check Offers Check Offers The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been on sale for over two decades, and it continues to be one of the most fuel efficient hatchbacks on sale.

Top 5 cars with best fuel efficiency for commuting Model Starting ex-showroom price Maruti Suzuki Celerio ₹ 4.70 lakh Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.79 lakh Tata Tiago ₹ 4.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.26 lakh Maruti Suzuki WagonR ₹ 4.99 lakh

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio - ₹ 4.70 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Celerio is one handsome looking hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio continues to be a top pick for budget-conscious buyers. The hatchback delivers an impressive 26 km/l (ARAI claimed) for its petrol variant, while the CNG version offers an astounding 34.4 km/kg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the country. Compact dimensions, light steering, and Maruti’s vast service network make it ideal for daily city runs.

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift - ₹ 5.79 lakh ex-showroom onwards

There are five variants, two transmission choices and nine body colours to choose from with the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The all-new Swift offers a balance of sporty design and frugal performance. Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, the Swift delivers up to 25.7 km/l. Its refined engine, responsive handling, and strong resale value make it one of the most dependable options for urban as well as semi-highway commutes.

3. Tata Tiago - ₹ 4.57 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Tiago is the most affordable car in Tata's lineup.

For those who value safety as much as efficiency, the Tata Tiago is a smart choice. With a mileage of around 26.4 km/l, solid build quality, and a comfortable cabin, it offers an excellent all-round package. Tata’s continuous improvement in reliability and customer service adds to its appeal, making it a practical daily driver.

4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire - ₹ 6.26 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Dzire sedan is one of the best-selling offerings from Maruti Suzuki and has been a power player since its initial launch back in 2008.

If you prefer a sedan body style, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire delivers efficiency without compromising on comfort. With an ARAI-claimed 25.7 km/l, it offers more boot space and a plush cabin, ideal for professionals or families seeking an affordable yet fuel-efficient compact sedan. Moreover, it also has a 5-star crash test rating.

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR - ₹ 4.99 lakh ex-showroom onwards

Continuing updates to the WagonR has helped it not just remain relevant but stay enormously popular in India.

Known for its practicality and upright seating, the WagonR continues to dominate the urban commuter space. The 1.0-litre petrol variant offers up to 25.19 km/l, while the CNG version stretches economy even further. Its spacious cabin and easy drivability make it perfect for city use.

Conclusion

When it comes to fuel-efficient cars under ₹10 lakh, Maruti Suzuki clearly leads the pack with multiple strong contenders. However, the Tata Tiago stands out for its build quality and safety. For urban commuters who value reliability, low running costs, and strong resale, these models represent some of the best value-for-money choices in 2025.