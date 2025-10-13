Top 5 Toyota SUVs in India you can buy today

Toyota has built a solid reputation in India for producing reliable, long-lasting, and value-driven vehicles. Among its wide range of offerings, Toyota’s SUV lineup stands out for blending rugged performance, advanced hybrid technology, and premium comfort. Whether you’re looking for an urban-friendly compact SUV or a full-fledged off-roader, Toyota has something for every type of buyer. Here are the top five Toyota SUVs you can buy in India right now. Personalised Offers on Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Check Offers Check Offers Here are top five SUVs that Toyota currently sell in the Indian market.

1. Toyota Fortuner

Price: ₹33.65 lakh – ₹48.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Fortuner currently leads the full-size SUV segment in the Indian market.

The Toyota Fortuner remains the undisputed king of the premium SUV segment in India. Known for its imposing road presence, tough ladder-frame chassis, and exceptional off-road capabilities, the Fortuner is a go-anywhere vehicle. It comes with both petrol and diesel engine options and even gets a mild-hybrid variant for improved efficiency in 2025. Inside, it offers plush interiors, a commanding driving position, and a decent list of features. While it’s not the most fuel-efficient SUV, its reliability and resale value make it a top choice for enthusiasts and families alike.

2. Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Price: ₹2.16 crore – ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom)

Land Cruiser 300 is the flagship model that the brand sells in India.

The Land Cruiser 300 is Toyota’s flagship SUV — the ultimate blend of luxury, technology, and off-road prowess. It’s powered by a robust diesel V6 engine that ensures smooth and powerful performance both on and off the road. With features like adaptive suspension, terrain response modes, and a lavish cabin loaded with the latest tech, the Land Cruiser is designed for those who want nothing but the best. However, it’s also the most expensive SUV in Toyota’s lineup and best suited for buyers who seek exclusivity, unmatched durability and want to own that iconic ‘Land Cruiser’ moniker.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Price: ₹10.95 lakh – ₹19.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota’s take on the compact SUV space, combining practicality with advanced hybrid technology. It’s available with strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid options, offering a segment-leading mileage of around 27.97 km/l. The SUV features a premium interior, modern infotainment system, and a comfortable cabin, making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways. The only drawback is its slightly compact boot space compared to larger SUVs, but the Hyryder shines with its eco-friendly powertrain and Toyota reliability. Moreover, it is also available with an all-wheel drive powertrain.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Price: ₹7.21 lakh – ₹12.06 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

For those on a tighter budget, the Urban Cruiser Taisor is a smart pick. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Taisor retains Toyota’s design identity and brand assurance. It’s available with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engine options, delivering peppy performance and great fuel efficiency. Its compact size makes it perfect for urban driving, while features like a touchscreen infotainment system, 6 airbags, and wireless smartphone connectivity make it well-equipped for its price.

5. Toyota Fortuner Legender

Price: ₹41.54 lakh – ₹46.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Fortuner Legender gets a more aggressive design language when compared to the standard Fortuner.

The Fortuner Legender is a more stylish and premium version of the standard Fortuner. It features a distinctive front fascia, dual-tone interiors, and a more feature-rich cabin. Powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel engine, it retains all the strengths of the Fortuner — power, capability, and comfort — but adds a more luxurious appeal. While the premium comes at a cost, the Legender is ideal for those who want to stand out on the road with added sophistication.

Conclusion

Toyota’s SUV lineup in India caters to every segment — from affordable urban crossovers to ultra-premium luxury off-roaders. The Urban Cruiser Taisor and Hyryder target city buyers who want efficiency and practicality, while the Fortuner and Land Cruiser 300 appeal to those who value performance, presence, and adventure. No matter which model you choose, Toyota’s legendary reliability and service network ensure peace of mind for years to come.