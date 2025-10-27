Top 5 most affordable scramblers that you can buy in India

Scrambler motorcycles have always held a special place in the hearts of riders who crave adventure without compromising on everyday usability. With their rugged styling, upright stance, and dual-purpose character, scramblers bridge the gap between urban comfort and off-road excitement. In India, the demand for such versatile machines has been rising steadily, and manufacturers have responded with models that blend affordability with performance and style. Here’s a look at the top five most affordable scramblers in India that offer a perfect mix of capability, character, and value. Personalised Offers on Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Check Offers Check Offers The Interceptor Bear 650 is the only scrambler in the list that comes with a twin cylinder engine.

5 most affordable scramblers in India Model Starting ex-showroom price Yezdi Scrambler ₹ 1.95 lakh Royal Enfield Scram 440 ₹ 2.23 lakh Triumph Scrambler 400 X ₹ 2.68 lakh Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 ₹ 2.28 lakh Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 ₹ 3.72 lakh View All Prev Next

1. Yezdi Scrambler

Price: ₹ 1.95 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Yezdi Scrambler brings classic retro appeal with a modern twist. It’s powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder engine producing around 29.7 PS and 28.2 Nm of torque. Equipped with dual-channel ABS and multiple riding modes (Road, Rain, and Off-Road), it’s built for versatility. Its lightweight frame and high-mounted exhausts enhance its rugged personality. Priced from around ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s one of the most budget-friendly scramblers on sale in India.

Why it’s worth it: Affordable, capable for light trails, and loaded with features uncommon in this price bracket.

2. Royal Enfield Scram 440

Price: ₹ 2.23 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 carries forward the brand’s adventure DNA in a more accessible form. It’s powered by a 443 cc single-cylinder engine that produces about 25 PS and 34 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Scram 440 uses 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, offering a balance between city agility and off-road readiness. Starting at ₹2.08 lakh, it provides an ideal middle ground for riders seeking both style and substance.

Why it’s worth it: Torquey engine, amazing suspension, and impressive all-round usability.

3. Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Price: ₹ 2.68 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X brings premium British craftsmanship at a competitive price. It houses a 398 cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 40 PS and 37.5 Nm, making it one of the most powerful scramblers in its class. With long-travel suspension, wide handlebars, and off-road-friendly ergonomics, it’s designed for riders who enjoy tackling rough roads. Prices start around ₹2.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Why it’s worth it: Excellent build quality, strong performance, and true scrambler character.

4. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Price: ₹ 2.82 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 combines Swedish minimalism with urban scrambler attitude. Its 398.6 cc engine produces 46 bhp and 39 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The upright stance, dual-purpose tyres, and WP suspension make it fun both in city traffic and on weekend trails. At around ₹2.82 lakh, it offers premium performance and distinctive styling.

Why it’s worth it: Most powerful in its segment, agile handling, and unique aesthetics.

5. Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

Price: ₹ 3.72 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Interceptor Bear 650 takes Royal Enfield’s popular twin-cylinder platform and gives it a scrambler makeover. Powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine making 47 bhp and 56.5 Nm, it’s the most powerful and refined scrambler on this list. Priced from ₹3.72 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers a big-bike feel at a still-reasonable price point.

Why it’s worth it: Strong performance, premium fit and finish, and genuine scrambler style.

Final Thoughts

For riders on a budget, the Yezdi Scrambler and Scram 440 offer unbeatable value and everyday practicality. Those looking for more refinement and performance can step up to the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, if it is performance that you want then you can get the Svartpilen 401, while the Interceptor Bear 650 stands out as the ideal choice for enthusiasts wanting twin-cylinder power.