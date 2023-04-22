Bajaj's first motorcycle with UK's Triumph to make global debut in June

Rahul Bajaj, the CEO of homegrown automaker Bajaj Auto, has finally confirmed the launch of its maiden bike developed in partnership with the UK-based Triumph Motorcycles Limited. The motorcycle will make its global debut in London ‘towards the end of June,’ said Bajaj. In recent days, the bike (pictured here) has been spotted undergoing test runs in both India and the UK.

“The actual launch, will be towards the end of June…perhaps specifically on June 27 in London. It will be a global launch that is being organised by Triumph. So, what exactly is the content of that, I am not aware. But that is when the launch might be,” he told CNBC-TV18.

The domestic manufacturer and the British motorcycle brand announced their partnership in 2017.

Bajaj-Triumph bike: What do we know?

(1.) Not much is known about the bike. According to HT Auto, however, the model is likely to be powered by a single-cylinder engine, which will be a liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHC unit.

(2.) It may feature round headlamps, round fuel tank, USD front forks, rear monoshock, 19-inch front wheels, 17-inch rear wheels etc. Also, it is expected to be based on a tubular steel frame.

(3.) The Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will be manufactured at the former's facility in India. From here, it will be exported to other countries.

(4.) When launched, it will compete against in the 300cc segment, and against brands such as Royal Enfield, Honda Motorcycle, Yezdi, Scooter India, KTM, and others.

(5.) The model may be given a price in the range of around ₹2 lakh. In recent days, it has been spotted undergoing test runs in both India and the United Kingdom.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON