Home / Car Bike / BMW unveils XM Label Red SUV: All you need to know

BMW unveils XM Label Red SUV: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 04:30 PM IST

The car is scheduled to make its public debut at next week's Shanghai Auto Show.

BMW on Wednesday unveiled its XM Label Red SUV, ahead of the car's scheduled public debut at next week's Shanghai Auto Show. Described as the ‘most powerful’ road-going car the German auto giant has ever produced, XM Label Red, said BMW, is ‘designed to turn heads.’

BMW XM Label Red (twitter.com/BMW)
BMW XM Label Red (twitter.com/BMW)

BMW XM Label Red: Powertrain

A newly-developed 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine powers this model, producing a colossal 738 hp of maximum power and a mammoth 1,000 Nm of peak torque in the process. The standard BMW XM alone generates 644 hp of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque.

There is, meanwhile, an electric motor that works along with the turbo engine, and is built into the 8-speed automatic gearbox. An internal combustion engine – an upgraded version of the S68 power mill – is also there. These produce maximum power and peak torque of 577 hp and 750 Nm, and 194 hp and 279 Nm, respectively.

BMW XM Label Red: Top speed

The SUV can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph (282 kmph with the optional M Driver's Package), according to BMW, which also claims that the car can go from 0 to 96 kmph in just 37 seconds.

BMW XM Label Red: Features

Not much is known about its features. The model will, however, come with a ‘Sand mode' to tackle challenging dunes. It will also be equipped with the automaker's popular all-wheel drive system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out