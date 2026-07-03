Delhi EV policy sparks rise in electric car and scooter enquiries

The launch of the Delhi EV Policy 2026 has sparked a rise in enquiries for electric cars and electric scooters in Delhi. PTI has quoted the electric vehicle dealers as saying that they have started receiving more enquiries for EVs. The EV dealers have cited this uptick in enquiries to the new EV policy announced by the Delhi government that was introduced with an aim to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the national capital, improve air quality, and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. Delhi EV policy exempts road tax and registration fees for all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of ₹30 lakh or less registered in the national capital.

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According to numbers available on the E-vahan portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in the first two days of July 2026, a total of 215 battery electric vehicles were registered in the national capital. The Delhi government approved the new EV policy on June 30, under which all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of ₹30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will get a full exemption on road tax and registration fees.

According to an electric car dealer, while the showroom receives 2-3 enquiries a day, since the introduction of the Delhi EV policy, the number has increased to 4-6 queries, which marks a 100% uptick. According to the dealer, most people are calling to understand the new EV policy's impact and how it could influence their purchase decision. The dealership also reportedly stated that they are expecting the number to increase further once the policy is notified, and it would eventually translate into higher sales as well.

An electric two-wheeler dealership echoed the same thoughts. The dealership reportedly said that they usually get 10-12 enquiries a day, but the number has increased to 18-20 enquiries now. The electric two-wheeler dealership is also expecting inquiries to continue rising and is hopeful that this will soon be reflected in sales.

Under the new Delhi EV Policy 2026, only electric auto rickshaws will be registered in the national capital from January 2027, while registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers to be registered from April 2028. Under the new policy, people buying electric two-wheelers will get a subsidy of ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year and ₹10,000 in the third year. The policy will remain in force till March 31, 2030.