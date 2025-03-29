From Defender Octa to Ferrari Purosangue: 5 most powerful SUVs on sale in India

If you are in love with SUVs but want something that has supercar-like performance, this is just the right time to go shopping. India is now home to some of the most powerful SUVs in the world, with power coming from the old-school internal combustion engine. While you will get electric SUVs with some steller power figures, there’s nothing like a good ol growl from a multi-cylinder motor. Here are the top five most powerful SUVs you can get your hands on in India that offer scintillating performance. The new Defender Octa is the most powerful iteration of the SUV and also gets more off-road upgrades to make it even more capable

5. Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: 592 bhp, 900 Nm

Easily the largest displacement engine on this list, the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is all about understated performance. The SUV marries uber luxury with incredible performance, drawing power from the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 592 bhp and a massive 900 Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. Keeping things comfortable in the second row are the personalised seats with dedicated screens for content streaming and personalised comfort settings, with the flexibility to connect Bluetooth headphones and more.

4. Defender Octa: 626 bhp, 750 Nm

The newest launch in this space, the Defender Octa is the most powerful Defender ever produced by Jaguar Land Rover. The new Defender Octa is a lot more rugged but a lot more powerful as well. Based on the 110 five-door model, this high-performance variant boasts a raised ride height for better clearance and a wider stance with extended wheel arches that enhance its imposing road presence. It also gets newly designed bumpers at both the front and rear, which provide improved approach and departure angles, and a 6D Dynamic suspension which helps control roll, pitch and dive in Dynamic mode. The OCTA Mode optimises the SUV for loose surfaces by reducing pressure and disabling pitch control for added travel. Off-Road ABS and Launch Control are also unlocked in this mode. Power comes from the formidable 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 tuned for 626 bhp and 750 Nm, 0-100 kmph in four seconds with a dedicated off-road mode.

3. Audi RS Q8: 631 bhp, 850 Nm

If you find an ‘RS’ badge on an Aud, be certain it’s going to be very fast. The Audi RS Q8 is the fastest SUV around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and the latest facelift packs even more power than before. Powering the RS Q8 is the 4-litre twin-turbo V8, which produces 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The performance coupe SUV accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 3.8 seconds and tops out at 305 kmph (electronically limited). Audi has also equipped the model with an adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilisation that channelises dynamic handling and comfort with equal ease.

2. Lamborghini Urus: 657 bhp, 850 Nm

Topping the list, the Lamborghini Urus brings supercar performance with SUV practicality. The big Lamborghini looks sharp while adding a big engine at the front that sends power to all four wheels. Powering the Urus is a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 tuned for 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, which helps the SUV sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 kmph. The Urus has been a massive success for the Italian marquee globally, and you now get to choose from a more comfy or a track-bred version, amplying the experience further.

1. Ferrari Purosangue: 715 bhp, 716 Nm

While Ferrari may not want to categorise it as an SUV, the Purosangue does give several of its contemporaries sleepless nights. The design is a crossover between a front-engined Ferrari and an SUV, with the brand not going the whole nine yards. It looks sporty and fast, and yet is practical with a four-door configuration. Power comes from the thoroughbred Italian 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine tuned for 715 bhp and 716 Nm of peak torque. Power goes to all four wheels via a 2-speed power transmission unit and an 8-speed DCT rear-set dual-clutch transmission. The Ferrari Purosangue can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, while 0-200 kmph will come up in 10.6 seconds. The top speed is over 310 kmph. The performance SUV comes with carbon ceramic brakes as standard, along with an active suspension, torque vectoring at the front axle, an e-differential at the back and four-wheel steering that makes the rear wheels turn independently of each other.