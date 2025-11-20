Search
Here are 7 latest cars that were crash tested by Bharat NCAP

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Here are 7 latest cars tested by Bharat NCAP, all scoring a 5-star safety rating. Full list with crash test scores, prices, specs, and engine details.

Bharat NCAP keeps performing crash tests, giving Indian buyers a clearer picture of how well the latest models perform in terms of occupant protection. With more manufacturers sending their vehicles for evaluation, the program is quickly becoming an important reference point for safety for the customers. Here are seven cars that were recently crash tested by Bharat NCAP.

Here are seven of the latest cars to be tested under Bharat NCAP, all securing an overall 5-star rating

7 latest cars tested by Bharat NCAP - Highest score first

ModelAdult Occupant ProtectionChild Occupant ProtectionSafety RatingPrice Range (Ex-showroom)
Tata Harrier EV32 / 3245 / 49★★★★★ 21.50 – 29.49 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Victoris31.66 / 3243 / 49★★★★★ 10.50 – 19.99 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Invicto30.43 / 3245 / 49★★★★★ 24.97 – 28.70 lakh
Toyota Innova Hycross30.47 / 3245 / 49★★★★★ 18.05 – 31.90 lakh
Tata Altroz29.65 / 3244.90 / 49★★★★★ 6.30 – 10.15 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Dzire29.46 / 3241.57 / 49★★★★★ 6.25 – 9.31 lakh
Citroen C3 Aircross27.05 / 3240 / 49★★★★★ 8.29 – 13.69 lakh

Citroen C3 Aircross - 5 stars

The C3 Aircross is the latest car to receive a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

The C3 Aircross scored 27.05 points out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection and 40 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. It is priced between 8.29 lakh and 13.69 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Customers have the option to choose from a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - 5 stars

The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine and can be had in both 7 and 8-seater variants

The Invicto strong hybrid SUV scored 30.43 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. It is priced between 24.97 Lakh and 28.70 lakh, with both prices listed as the ex-showroom rates. The Invicto is exclusively powered by a 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine mated to an e-CVT. Buyers can choose between Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims, with the former offering both seven and eight-seater options.

Tata Altroz - 5 stars

The Altroz is the only diesel-powered hatchback in its segment

The Altroz hatchback scored 29.65 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection, and 44.90 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. It is priced between 6.30 lakh and 10.15 lakh. Both are the ex-showroom rates for the model. The Altroz is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can be paired with a five-speed manual transmission, a five-speed AMT, or a six-speed DCT. It is also the only diesel hatchback in this price range, powered by a 1.5-litre mill paired with a five-speed manual. Customers seeking higher fuel savings can opt for the CNG variants.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris - 5 stars

The Victoris is among the latest cars from Maruti Suzuki to receive a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

The Victoris scored 31.66 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 43 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. It is priced between 10.50 lakh and 19.99 lakh, both prices being the ex-showroom rates. The SUV is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also used for the CNG variants featuring an underbody-mounted tank. Maruti Suzuki further offers the Victoris with the strong hybrid powertrain from the Grand Vitara.

Toyota Innova Hycross - 5 stars

The Innova Hycross is the first MPV to be tested by the Bharat NCAP

The Innova Hycross is the first MPV to be rated by Bharat NCAP, having scored 30.47 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection category and 45 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. It is priced between 18.05 lakh and 31.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The MPV is sold in both seven and eight-seater variants, and buyers can opt between a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid unit.

Tata Harrier EV - 5 stars

The Harrier EV is the highest scorer on this list, achieving a perfect score in adult protection and 45 out of 49 points in child protection

The Harrier EV scored a perfect 32 out of 32 points in the Adult Occupant Protection category, while receiving 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. It is priced between 21.50 lakh and 29.49 lakh, these being listed as the ex-showroom rates for the model. Tata Motors sells the Harrier EV with two battery pack options, 65 kWh and 75 kWh, and both rear and all-wheel drive configurations. The larger 75 kWh unit in the RWD variants delivers an MIDC-claimed range of 627 km.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - 5 stars

The Dzire is the first sedan from Maruti Suzuki to receive a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

The Maruti Dzire is the first sedan from the Indian carmaker to get a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, having scored 29.46 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 41.57 points out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection. It is priced between 6.25 lakh and 9.31 lakh. Both are the ex-showroom rates for the model. The Dzire sedan derives its power from a new 1.2-litre Z-series, three-cylinder petrol engine, which is also used for the CNG variants.

Follow Us On