Hyundai Motor India plans to invest an additional ₹4,000 crore in Maharashtra by 2030, taking its Pune manufacturing plant's annual production capacity to 3.2 lakh units from the current 1.7 lakh units. The investment will be part of Hyundai Motor Group's broader plan to invest $15.5 billion in India by 2032.

Hyundai to Invest ₹4,000 Crore More in Maharashtra, Pune Plant Capacity to Reach 3.2 Lakh Units

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Hyundai Motor India CEO and Managing Director Tarun Garg shared the investment details at the inauguration of the company's new manufacturing facility in Pune. The plant, which has already received an investment of ₹7,000 crore, was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of state officials and senior Hyundai executives.

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Garg said the additional investment would strengthen Hyundai's manufacturing operations and expand its presence in Maharashtra. The company's vendors have also invested ₹4,600 crore in the state, adding to the local automotive ecosystem.

One of Hyundai's key targets is to increase localisation at the Pune facility from the current 83 per cent to 92 per cent. The company expects the state's supplier network to help it reduce dependence on imported components and improve manufacturing efficiency.

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{{^usCountry}} Hyundai is also looking to improve its position in India's passenger vehicle market through a combination of capacity expansion and new product launches. The company plans to introduce 26 new models, with the additional production capacity expected to support this product strategy. Hyundai, which was previously India's second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki, slipped to fourth place in FY2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hyundai is also looking to improve its position in India's passenger vehicle market through a combination of capacity expansion and new product launches. The company plans to introduce 26 new models, with the additional production capacity expected to support this product strategy. Hyundai, which was previously India's second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki, slipped to fourth place in FY2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Electrification will be another major focus area. Hyundai plans to launch four electric vehicles in India by 2029 and invest in charging infrastructure. It is also working to localise its EV supply chain, with battery packs and power electronics among the areas being targeted.

The company has separately outlined plans to introduce hybrid vehicles as it works towards making 50 per cent of its portfolio sustainable by 2030.

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Exports remain another priority for Hyundai Motor India. Having crossed the milestone of four million vehicles exported from the country, the automaker intends to increase shipments further, using India as a manufacturing base for overseas markets.

(With inputs from PTI)