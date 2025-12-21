I test rode 14 two-wheelers in 2025 and these 5 stood out the most

The new year is almost here, and the one we are leaving behind was packed with action for the Indian two-wheeler scene. We saw fresh launches across the board, from sporty commuters to adventure tourers, and from traditional petrol power to electric mobility and there were a few other motorcycles that I got to experience as well. With the year wrapping up, it feels like the perfect moment to look back at some of the most enjoyable and memorable machines I rode in 2025. Here are five two-wheelers that earned a spot in my 2025 riding highlights. Personalised Offers on TVS NTORQ 125 Check Offers Check Offers Aprilia Tuono 457 comes with a lovely-sounding parallel twin engine that gets a 270-degree firing order.

Royal Enfield Scram 440

People might overlook the Scram 440 easily, and that can be a bit of a mistake. This Royal Enfield ticks a lot of boxes perfectly and makes a lot of sense for Indian roads.

This one might be a surprise, but the Scram 440 is a beautiful machine. The Himalayan 411 helped put Royal Enfield on the map globally, and now that it has been discontinued, the Scram 440 seems to keep a small part of that spirit alive, while the Himalayan 450 takes on the mantle as the true successor. The Scram retains everything that was great about the 411 and takes it a step further. The engine is smooth, torquey, and sounds fantastic. The addition of a sixth gear helps with cruising, and the suspension is one of the best I experienced this year. It absorbs everything you throw at it, and it is that feeling of ease that makes the Scram 440 stand out.

Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210 uses the same engine as the Karizma 210 but with revised internals.

The XPulse 210 was among the most-awaited launches from Hero. The brand wanted to build on the popularity of the XPulse 200 4V. Now, I am not into off-roading, but the confidence this bike offers is immense. At the media ride, I found myself crossing riverbeds and rocky trails without even realising it. Later, I learned that I had taken the tougher route, which I was trying to avoid. The XPulse impressed me with how calmly it handled tough terrain and a novice like me. The liquid-cooled engine is in a completely different tune from the one in the Karizma XMR. It is smooth, has an addictive exhaust note, and shows no signs of stress even at higher revs.

TVS Orbiter

For the Orbiter, TVS is using colour schemes that stand out, which means the colours are either bright or matte.

The Orbiter is an electric scooter that impressed me with how practical and sensible it feels for first-time buyers. Yes, the looks might be polarising, but you should check it out in person. It has been built from the ground up, which has allowed TVS to keep the seat height low while offering great space on the seat and footboard. It uses a hub motor that is calibrated beautifully for smoothness. We have not tested its range yet, but TVS claims around 115 km on a single charge. For city duties, the Orbiter is more than capable.

Aprilia Tuono 457

The Tuono 457 comes with a gem of an engine.

I was really excited to ride this one, and it did not disappoint. Yes, the suspension is on the stiffer side, the seat could use more padding, and the brakes lack some feel and feedback, but once you twist the throttle and the engine comes alive, everything else fades away. It is torquey, pulls hard, sounds incredible, and has real character. Show it a corner and the Tuono attacks with confidence and stability. In the city, its lightweight makes direction changes easy and filtering through traffic effortless.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 blends rugged off-road capability with iconic American style.

To be honest, this was not on my radar. On a random day, I got a call from Harley asking if I wanted to test the Pan America 1250 Special, and I am glad I said yes. The Revolution Max 1250 engine will put a wide grin on your face. It pulls hard and never seems to run out of steam. The brakes are strong with excellent feel and feedback, and the attention to detail stands out. The buttons are chunky and easy to get used to, and the instrument cluster graphics are large and clear. The bike comes loaded with features, but what surprised me the most was how well it handles and how the suspension behaves, despite weighing over 250 kg. The ride quality is impressive, and the bike feels sure-footed in corners.

Fun on two wheels is not only about raw speed, and a premium tag is not defined by flashy gadgets or fancy materials. Over the last twelve months, a select few bikes stood out for me, not just because they were new or pricey, but because they genuinely connected with me as a rider. Some delivered pure joy on winding roads, others surprised me with their everyday practicality, and a few impressed me with how well-rounded they felt. These five machines did not just offer performance or tech; they offered moments and memories. They reminded me why I love riding and why two-wheelers continue to hold a special place in our growing automotive landscape.