India gets relief as China removes export restrictions on rare earth magnets

After months of speculation, Beijing has withdrawn its export restriction on rare earth magnets to India. The move is some respite for automakers and component makers, especially those engaged in electric vehicle (EV) projects, who were in the hot seat due to the supply chain squeeze.

India depends on China for over 80 per cent of its magnet imports (Photo is representational)(AP File)

Why rare earths matter

Rare earth magnets may not sound like the backbone of the auto sector, but they quietly are. From electric traction motors to power steering, sensors and infotainment units, they are ubiquitous in a contemporary vehicle. EVs specifically depend on motor-grade magnets to drive production lines forward.

China’s dominance in this space has been well known, it accounts for the lion’s share of global supply. That is why when Beijing imposed restrictions, Indian manufacturers had little choice but to either pay more for limited stock or explore alternative sources in markets like Japan and Australia.

The impact of the clampdown

The curbs, though in place for only a few months, left a mark on the industry. Automakers working on new EV launches saw delays creeping in as suppliers struggled to secure enough material. Some dipped into stockpiles, but those reserves were thin. Alternatives from outside China were available, but at a steep cost. For many companies, the episode was a wake-up call that India’s electrification roadmap could be derailed by external shocks.

What changes now

With the ban lifted, sourcing is expected to stabilise and costs may begin to cool in the coming quarters. For EV makers in particular, the move translates into fewer bottlenecks in the supply of motors and related components. However, the larger issue has not gone away. The dependence on a single nation for a key input makes the auto industry of India vulnerable to subsequent disruptions.

Relief with a warning

The resumption of Chinese exports has relieved near-term anxiety, but the incident served as a wake-up call. Resilience will take more than praying for steady flows of trade. Pundits say that India now needs to ramp up processing of rare earths and diversify supply streams. Automakers' message is unequivocal, relief now is a good thing, but long-term stability will come only from breaking dependence on Beijing.