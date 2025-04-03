Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes best-selling car for 4th consecutive year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has declared that the WagonR emerged as the top-selling vehicle in the fiscal year 2024-2025. The company recorded sales of 198,451 units during this period, marking the WagonR as the leading car for four consecutive financial years: FY 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. To date, over 3.37 million units of the WagonR have been sold, with Maruti noting that one in every four customers opts to repurchase this model. Continuing updates to the WagonR has helped it not just remain relevant but stay enormously popular in India.

The WagonR stands out as one of the most favored nameplates in the Indian automotive market. It has played a significant role in surpassing competitors such as the Tata Indica, Daewoo Matiz, and Hyundai Santro, all of which have been discontinued. Despite being available in India for 25 years, the WagonR continues to thrive.

Initially, the WagonR faced lukewarm reception due to its boxy design and aesthetics. However, its spacious interior, fuel efficiency, and dependability ultimately contributed to its rise in popularity, transforming it into a household name.

What powers the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

The WagonR is equipped with a choice of a 1.0-litre petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and a CNG variant. The 1.0-litre engine generates approximately 65 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, while the CNG version produces 56 bhp and 82 Nm. The 1.2-litre engine offers 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Both petrol engines are paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT, while the CNG variant is exclusively available with a manual gearbox. Maruti has indicated that the CNG option is the most sought-after among consumers.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

The WagonR is constructed on the Heartect platform, which incorporates high-tensile steel for enhanced safety. It is equipped with several safety features, including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is priced between ₹5.64 lakh and ₹7.47 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the features of Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a 60:40 split seats, dual-tone interior, tilt steering, multi-information display, rear parcel tray and AC and heater among others. There is also a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.